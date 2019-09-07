Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zillow Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,819,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 881,815 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. 489,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,959. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.95. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

