Zetacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,295.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $273,929.00 and $13,295.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,521.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.02891835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00847024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,234,681 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

