Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $3,748,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,798.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,311 shares of company stock worth $20,412,108. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,860,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,912,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,133,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,837 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,198,000 after acquiring an additional 296,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,106,000 after acquiring an additional 227,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.