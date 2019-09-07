ZB (ZB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $90.30 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003205 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a total market cap of $156.33 million and $90.30 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.