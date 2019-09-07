Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Set at $48.00 by Leerink Swann

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) received a $48.00 price target from Leerink Swann in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. 198,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,804. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Zai Lab by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,288,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 885,888 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Zai Lab by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after acquiring an additional 201,326 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 4,786.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

