Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 819.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 380,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 145,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

