Zacks Investment Research Lowers W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE GRA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,721.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 198,096 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,563,248.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

