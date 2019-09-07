Zacks Investment Research Lowers TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

