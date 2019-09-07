Zacks Investment Research Lowers El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of LOCO opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.