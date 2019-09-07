Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on Civeo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Civeo has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 4.20.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 96.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of Civeo by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 3,543,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

