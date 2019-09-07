Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBA. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE:UBA opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $864.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.