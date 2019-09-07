Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S- currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

