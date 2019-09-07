Zacks: Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.26). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.91% and a negative net margin of 72.20%.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

XOMA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 63,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 18.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.