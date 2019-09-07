Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 256,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,252 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.