Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,111,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $422,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $589,340.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,676 shares of company stock worth $5,975,330. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 172,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NeoGenomics by 77,613.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NeoGenomics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 353,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

