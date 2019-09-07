Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce sales of $191.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.70 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $155.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $777.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.71 million to $777.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.54 million, with estimates ranging from $862.09 million to $863.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

LOPE traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.20. 668,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,347. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,084,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $861,210 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 552,523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,924,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after acquiring an additional 327,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,203,000 after acquiring an additional 135,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

