Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post $3.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics reported sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $17.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.91 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

UMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 135,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 61,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,608. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.