Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,317. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $149,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $86,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,594 shares of company stock worth $37,333,737.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 416.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 883,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,570,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 217.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 680,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 466,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after acquiring an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 171.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 635,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 401,457 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

