Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Hershey posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Hershey stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.65%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $207,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,929 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,801.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $9,534,661.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,120,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,137,000 after acquiring an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

