Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

