Zacks: Analysts Expect Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YRD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of YRD traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,535. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

