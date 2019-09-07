Zacks: Analysts Expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.19. WPX Energy posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 334,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 7,135,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,883. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

