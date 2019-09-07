Zacks: Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

