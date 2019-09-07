Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Qorvo posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $169,124.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,879.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,305 shares of company stock worth $2,211,537. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 558,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,045. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

