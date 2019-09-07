Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 463,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.92. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $894,680. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in National Instruments by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

