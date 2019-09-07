Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Post $0.92 EPS

Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

ICE traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.52.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $3,601,819.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,225 shares in the company, valued at $17,416,706.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $15,261,966. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.