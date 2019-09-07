Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.90). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($5.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 663,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,150. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

