Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

SUPN traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 401,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,820. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

