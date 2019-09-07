Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce sales of $13.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.27 million and the highest is $14.19 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $13.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $55.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.91 million to $55.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.72 million, with estimates ranging from $63.66 million to $67.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 84,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 524.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

