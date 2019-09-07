Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

