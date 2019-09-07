Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) has been assigned a $27.00 target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 946,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,151,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,363 shares of company stock worth $13,724,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,431.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.