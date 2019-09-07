Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HSBC set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

YNDX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 973,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 450.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,541,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,484,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $46,421,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,057,000 after buying an additional 863,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

