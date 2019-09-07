Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 18,645,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,678,824. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

