Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

XEL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 2,353,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,918,240 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

