Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.
