Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.