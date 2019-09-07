Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Director Patrick Kinsella Purchases 3,164 Shares

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Director Patrick Kinsella bought 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $13,098.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Kinsella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Patrick Kinsella purchased 26,836 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $103,050.24.

WRTC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 139,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRTC shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

