Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.63. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 28,839 shares changing hands.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

