Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,420.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

