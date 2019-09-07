Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.51.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Williams Companies has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 345,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 616,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 113,541 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

