William Blair Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTX. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.21.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $133.69. 2,121,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,444. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

