Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.25 billion to $20.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.95.

WHR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 530,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,757. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

