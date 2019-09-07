Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.27. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 4,640 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

