Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 135,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

