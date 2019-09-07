Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,713,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,993,000 after acquiring an additional 347,415 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,661,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,711 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,581,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,598. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $58.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

