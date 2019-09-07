Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,874,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,449,000 after buying an additional 490,033 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after buying an additional 487,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 14,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,989,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 18,824,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,098,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

