Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP Matthew Stephen Black Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. 707,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,931. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. ValuEngine cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 32.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

