Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. 2,963,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,346. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $129.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

