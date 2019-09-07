Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. 473,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 82.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

