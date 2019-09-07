VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nomura set a $114.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.09.
Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.
In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,018 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,057 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VMware by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.