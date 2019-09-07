VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nomura set a $114.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.09.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,018 shares of company stock valued at $14,454,057 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VMware by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

