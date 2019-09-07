Vincent J. Arnone Purchases 20,000 Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) CEO Vincent J. Arnone bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,501.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,318. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. Fuel Tech Inc has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTEK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

